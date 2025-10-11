Troops repel Boko Haram attack, kill scores in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have repelled a major Boko Haram attack in Ngamdu town, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, killing scores of terrorists in a fierce gun duel that also claimed the lives of four soldiers.

The incident, which occurred along the Maiduguri–Damaturu–Kano/Jos road — about 100 kilometres from Maiduguri metropolis — saw insurgents launch a coordinated assault using Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), armed drones, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Military sources confirmed that the troops, supported by reinforcements from the 29 Task Force Brigade, responded swiftly and overpowered the attackers after hours of intense fighting.

“Despite the ferocity of the attack, our troops stood their ground and responded with superior firepower, inflicting heavy losses on the terrorists,” one military source said.

He disclosed that four soldiers paid the supreme price while five others sustained injuries. Some Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and gun trucks were also damaged in the encounter.

According to intelligence reports, several insurgents were killed, and about 15 of their bodies were later buried by their comrades around Bula Wura, near Wasaram village.

The terrorists reportedly attempted to block reinforcements by planting multiple IEDs along the Ngamdu–Damaturu Main Supply Route (MSR), forcing a temporary closure of the highway. Military engineers, however, swiftly cleared three IED-laden spots, restoring safe passage for both military and civilian traffic.

Following the clash, troops were resupplied with vital logistics — including MRAP tyres and ammunition — to sustain operations and maintain dominance in the area.

“The 29 Task Force Brigade has since launched fighting patrols and exploitation missions to deny the terrorists freedom of action and consolidate operational gains,” the source added.

The gallantry and resilience of the troops have been commended, with assurances that normalcy has returned to the Ngamdu axis as clearance operations continue to ensure lasting peace and security.