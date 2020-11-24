The Kaduna State Government has been informed that troops of ‘Operation Thunder Strike’ (OPTS), successfully repelled bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja Road late on Monday night.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said that the bandits appeared along the pipeline axis of Kakau general area in an attempt to strike, when troops engaged and repelled them with superior fire power.

“Many of the bandits escaped into the forest with gun shot wounds, having been denied freedom of action,” he said.

He added that when the troops cleared the road for traffic, it was discovered that a driver was hit by the bandits who were fleeing the location.

He also said two buses ran into a ditch resulting in injuries to some passengers who were rushed to the hospital by the security operatives.

Aruwan explained that the government was also briefed that the bandits, in frustration at being denied freedom of action, attacked Maiginginya village in Igabi local government area of the state at about 3 am and killed two persons.

“The bandits killed one Nasiru Yahaya and Isah Bature, they also injured one Magaji Goma and Zurkhalaini Alhassan,” he said.

“Similarly, the government was briefed that security agencies foiled a bandit attack in the early hours of Tuesday along Zaria-Funtua Road in Giwa local government area of the state.

“Two citizens were rescued and rushed to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, operatives are still carrying out aggressive patrols in the general area,”Aruwan said.

Aruwan said the Kaduna State government had condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls while wishing the injured speedy recovery.

According to Aruwan, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai had praised the troops for the bravery and courage exhibited in repelling the bandits.

“The Kaduna state government is in constant touch with the Federal Government, Military, Police, Department of State Services and relevant security agencies towards enhancing security of life and property.

“The government will continue to keep citizens informed on the security situation in the state,” Aruwan said.