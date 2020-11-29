Troops of Operation Fire Ball have eliminated five Boko Haram terrorists and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition as well as bags of assorted grains in recent attacks on their hideouts in Borno.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Onyeuko said that Operation Fire Ball, a subsidiary of Operation Lafiya Dole, had continued to clear terrorists from their identified enclaves in the North East.

He said the troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru-Ngala, on November 27, overran the terrorists’ hideout at Garal and Bulankesa villages.

He said that the troops eliminated two terrorists in the encounter while others fled in disarray with fatal injuries.

Onyeuko said that troops deployed in Pulka also raided a terrorists’ logistics base at Ashigashiya on Friday, killing two terrorists while others escaped with debilitating gunshot wounds.

According to him, bags of assorted grains and other food items were recovered and the logistics warehouse was destroyed.

“Similarly, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade also laid in wait for some suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals around Doksa general area same day.

“Troops engaged the criminals with superior gun fire, forcing the terrorists to flee into the bush in disarray.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, one terrorist was neutralised while items such as one AK 47 rifle, two mobile phones, one bow and arrow and Boko Haram terrorists pass slip were recovered.

“The recovered items are in custody for profiling,” he said.

The military spokesperson said the military high command had commended the troops for their dedication and determination to flush the remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

He also encouraged the troops not to relent but build on the successes recorded so far.

He also assured that the high command was determined to rout the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves.