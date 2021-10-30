Troops raid IPOB camps in Ebonyi, recover arms, ammunition

Troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn have raided some identified camps of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/Eastern Security Network in Ebonyi State.

PRNigeria gathered that the IPOB/ESN camps are located at Ochokwu Village, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

They were raided by military troops during a clearance operation.

A top military source said: “During the operation, troops exchanged fire with the gunmen occupying the camps.

“They, however, subdued the IPOB militants, compelling them to escape with gunshot injuries.”

Items recovered in the camps included AK-47 rifles, rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, Rifle Magazines and Biafra flags.