The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have raided an hideout of some of late Gana’s militia gang members in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday said troops also arrested one of the bandits.

Enenche said the recent operation was in continuation of efforts to forestall banditry and other criminal activities in the North Central zone of the country.

He also disclosed that three locally made rifles, 21 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition as well as other items, including a motorcycle, were recovered by the troops during the encounter.

He said: “Troops have on December 16 conducted a dawn raid on the criminals’ location at Adangbe Village in Mbacher Council Ward of the Local Government Area.

“The superior firepower of the troops forced the bandits to flee in disarray.

“However, as troops engaged the criminals in a hot pursuit, two of them were neutralised, while another was arrested by the gallant troops.

“The arrested one has been handed over to the Police for further action.”