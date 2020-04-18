The combined troops of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army operating with troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and supported by the Nigerian Air Force have pounced on some fleeing Boko Haram and Daru Salam sect members in Toto, Nasarawa State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops conducted successful clearance operations on Tuesday and Wednesday at the location as a follow up exploitation against fleeing Boko Haram and Daru Salam sect members recently dislodged from their camps by troops of Guards Brigade at Uttu general area of the state.

He said: “The operation was a follow up exploitation against fleeing Daru Salam Sect members recently dislodged from their camps at Uttu general area of Nasarawa State.

“During the operation, troops engaged the criminals and neutralised four of them.

“In all the operations, most of the bandits and criminals fled or escaped with gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival.”

Enenche disclosed that the troops of Operation Lafia Dole also carried out intensive clearance operations across the theatre, leading to killing of several of Boko Haram/ISWAP elements.

According to him, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, Operation Whirl Punch and Operation Whirl Stroke in Zamfara, Niger and Nasarawa States neutralised several bandits, rescued kidnapped victims and recovered some equipment during the period.

Enenche said the feats were achieved through ground and air operations.

He said: “Efforts to curb crude oil thefts and protect economic assets of the country within the period yielded positive results.

“Cumulatively, about 65,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 943.5 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil were impounded from oil thieves.

“Additionally, crude oil thieves were denied stealing of about 408,000ltrs of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil,(AGO), 2,232.4 barrels of stolen crude oil and 29,000ltrs of DPK.

“The Armed forces of Nigeria will remain committed to protecting our Exclusive Economic Zone in order to curtail economic sabotage and ensure the economic security of the maritime environment.

“On this note the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank the general public for its support and further solicit its cooperation towards providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in our operational commitments.”