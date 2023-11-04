Troops, police rescue two kidnapped Corps members

Two serving members of the National Youth Service Corps who were kidnapped in Katsina State have been rescued by operatives of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, revealed this in a statement.

The two corps members were kidnapped by bandits in Yargoje community, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Nwachukwu in a statement on Friday, they were rescued on Thursday by troops of 17 Brigade Nigerian Army in collaboration with operatives of the Katsina State Police Command.

He said: “In a joint operation on Thursday 2 November 2023, the troops of 17 Brigade Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Nigeria Police @PoliceNG, have rescued two Corps members who were kidnapped by bandits in Yargoje community, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State. The courageous effort of the security forces led to the extrication and safe return of the abductees.

“The criminals abducted the Corps members while they were transiting from Edo to Katsina State. The quick response and rescue demonstrated by the joint effort of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police resulted in the successful rescue of the victims from their captors.

“The rescued Corps members have been offered necessary medical attention and support to ensure their physical and emotional well-being and are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Police in Kankara.

“The Nigerian Army continues to solicit the cooperation and support of the public in providing timely and relevant information to enhance troops’ proactive operational engagement of criminal elements threatening the security of the nation.”