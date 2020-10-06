The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Delta Safe have overrun identified sea pirates/militants hideout at Ibiakafemo, Idinkiri, Tombie and Ogboma and rescued five expatriates who were kidnapped in May.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enenche said some expatriates on May 9 onboard MT RIO MITONG and MT DJIBLOHO were kidnapped by unknown militants group in Yellow Island.

He said a joint team from Forward Operating Base Bonny, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder and troops of 146 Battalion combed the creeks in search of the kidnapped victims acting on credible intelligence.

According to him, after a thorough search and rescue operation, the gallant troops raided and destroyed the hideouts to deny the pirates freedom of action.

Enenche said: “Consequently, in the early hours of Octoeber 6, the pirates/militants compelled by the ongoing operation surrendered to the gallant troops and handed over the five kidnapped expatriates at Iwofe Waterfront.

“The five expatriates comprising three Russians, one Ukranian and one Equatorial Guinean are presently at NNS Pathfinder medical centre receiving medical attention.”

Enenche further disclosed that the joint team also intercepted two large wooden boats laden with an estimated 350,000 litres of suspected stolen illegally refined AGO and about 10,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

He said the stolen petroleum products had been recovered to the Base.

He said: “The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their resilience and encourages them to sustain the tempo against the enemies of our country.

“The general public is always encouraged to support the troops by providing credible intelligence that will aid the operations.”