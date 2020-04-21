The Nigerian Army troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have again subdued the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in an attempt to attack Geidam in Yobe State on Monday afternoon.

Geidam town is the Headquarters of Geidam Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the operation was carried out by the troops of 159 Battalion in Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of OPLD who swiftly intercepted and engaged the insurgents in fierce exchange of fire.

NAN gathered that the terrorists were forced to retreat into different locations in the bushes, while troops continued in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.

According to a reliable source, 13 terrorists have so far been neutralised, while two gun trucks with Dushkha Guns and six AK 47 rifles were captured.

The source said: “At the moment, the terrorists have been subdued, situation in Geidam town and environs has been normalised and troops are currently on a follow up/exploitation operation.

“There is no casualty or lost of equipment on the part of our gallant troops.”

The source added that additional details would be communicated as events unfolds.

Some locals, who pleaded anonymity, commended the gallantry of the troops for being proactive in dealing with the criminals.

This development was coming less than 48 hours after the troops dealt another deadly blow to the terrorists, killing about 105 of them in Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area of the State.

This was in continuation of the renewed onslaught launched by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to hand the terrorists the long awaited final defeat.

Buratai has since relocated to the North East theatre of operation where he has continued to show leadership in the fight against terrorism.