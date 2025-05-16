Troops neutralise two suspected bandits in Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have eliminated two suspected bandits in Nemaledu community, Gimbi District of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau.

Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of OPSH, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Zhakom said that the suspects were neutralised following a tip-off on the activities of bandits in the community.

He explained that the troops also recovered a firearm during the operations.

“Acting on a tip-off on the movement of bandits along Nemaledu community of Wase LGA, our troops laid an ambush at the crossing point of bandits in the area.

“During the operation, troops made contact with the bandits and neutralised two of them.

“Troops also recovered one fabricated AK-47 rifle from the neutralised bandits,” he said.

The media officer, who called for the support of Plateau residents, said that OPSH is committed to ridding out all criminal elements from the state.

