Troops neutralise terrorists in Taraba, Zamfara, foil kidnap attempt in Kogi

Troops of the Nigerian Army neutralised four terrorists on Friday.

Two of them were neutralised in Taraba State, while the two others were neutralised in Zamfara State by the army.

They also frustrated a kidnap attempt in Kogi State and rescued kidnap victims in offensive operations.

Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, stated in Abuja on Friday that troops engaged terrorists in parts of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State and killed two of them.

Nwachukwu added that in credible intelligence reports obtained by the army, the terrorists had been terrorising residents of Mayinawa, Garin Daniel and Garbatau in the local government area.

According to him, the troops recovered two AK47 rifles, four AK47 magazines and 56 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition in the onslaught.

He said: “In a separate operation, troops deployed for counter-insurgency operations in the Northwest conducted a successful raid on a kidnappers’ den in the Kuyambana area on Magawa-Migetso Road in Zamfara.

“The troops made contact with the insurgents and neutralised two in a gun duel.

“After a thorough search of their camps, troops recovered one pump action gun, one locally-fabricated gun, two live cartridges, one locally-made pistol, one telephone handset and a chain used to fasten kidnapped victims.

“The troops destroyed the camp, thereafter.”

Nwachukwu stated also that troops successfully thwarted a kidnap attempt in Kogi State, where criminals attacked passengers on-board three commercial buses on Akpata-Obajana Road in Lokoja Local Government Area.

He explained that the troops arrived timely to avert the situation, rescuing the passengers and engaging the criminals in a hot pursuit.

He added that some of the rescued passengers who suffered injuries during the kidnap attempt had been evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.

Nwachukwu said: “The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its commitment to sanitising troubled areas and maintaining peace and stability in the country.

“We continue to solicit the support and cooperation of the public in the on-going operations across the country.”