Troops neutralise six terrorists, recover arms in Kaduna – DHQ

Defence Headquarters said the troops of Operation Forest Sanity in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters Special Forces,, have neutralised six terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in Kaduna State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Danmadami said the troops had on Friday conducted covert operation to terrorists’ enclaves at Maidaro village in Giwa Local Government Area and made contact with terrorists.

He said the six terrorists were eliminated in the fire fight that ensued.

According to him, five AK 47 rifles, 192 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm Special ammunitions, 74 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm Special and Nine AK 47 rifle magazines were recovered.

“Three IEDs, three Baofeng radios, one PKM, three motorcycles amongst other sundry items were recovered.

“The military high command commends troops and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area,” he said. 

