Troops neutralise one bandit, recover arms in Kaduna

The 1 Division Nigerian Army on Wednesday says its troops have killed a bandit and recovered arms and ammunition in Sabon Birni, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Division’s Acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, Lt-Col Musa Yahaya, in a statement said the incident occurred on December 17

According to the statement, the incident happened when troops ambushed some bandits in the area.

He said the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and magazine loaded with 15 of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, a baofeng radio and two techno phones.

“Troops of the Division, in another sting operation along Dende-Buruku Road in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on December 15, ambushed some bandits.

“During the operation, several bandits escaped with gunshot wounds while troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and one AK 47 rifle magazine loaded with four 7.62mm(special) ammunition,” he added.

Yahaya said the General Officer Commanding the Division, who is also the Force Commander, Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Major-General Valentine Okoro, has commended the troops for their resilience.

He urged them to continue denying bandits, terrorists and all criminal elements any freedom to perpetrate their evil acts.