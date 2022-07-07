Troops neutralise five terrorists in North East, recover weapons

The Defence Headquarters says troops of 24 Task Force Brigade operating under Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated five Boko Haram terrorists in an encounter at Gamage Village in Borno State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

Onyeuko said the encounter took place on July 3.

He said the troops recovered two AK47 rifles, three dane guns, two AK47 magazines, 70 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and seven locally fabricated rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

He added that four cell phones, three ATM cards and several bags of assorted foodstuff were also recovered.

In the maritime domain, Onyeuko said the Nigerian Navy Ship “Okpabana” of Operation Delta Safe had on July 5 rescued a 16 meters surfer passenger boat MV NUE SWIFT belonging to a Lagos-based oil service company.

He said the troops responded to a distress message about propulsion of a boat on transit.

He added that the boat lost her propelling ability at Agbara Platform while transiting from Forcados to Bonny Mooring and drifted for 32 hours before it was rescued.

According to him, the crew and boat were handed over to Forward Base Operation Bonny on Wednesday.

“The military high command commends troops in the frontlines for their timely interventions, encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities,” he said.