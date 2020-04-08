Troops neutralise Boko terrorists in Borno

The Nigerian Army troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised two terrorists and wounded many in an operation at Wurge axis of Borno State, the Defence Headquarters has disclosed.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the feat was in continuation of the ongoing robust and aggressive operations against Boko Haram/Islamic States of West Africa Province in the North East.

He said the gallant troops of 3 Battalion/Quick Response Force Army Super Camp 11in Gamboru on targeted patrol had a fierce encounter with the terrorists in a convoy of seven gun trucks and many motorcycles on Tuesday evening.

He explained that the terrorists were approaching the battalion’s location before they were overpowered, which made them to take to their heels.

According to Onyeuko, they were aggressively pursued up to Wurge axis by the gallant troops.

He said: “The fierce fire fight led to the death of two terrorists and unconfirmed numbers were wounded.

“Additionally, three gun trucks, two anti-aircraft guns, two AK47 rifles, one HK21 rifle and one rocket propelled grenade tube were abandoned by the terrorists and recovered by the troops.

“Other items recovered are Multi links, 10 1.5mm ammunition, two magazines and a Bluetooth speaker with Boko Haram terrorists’ victory song.

“No casualty on the side of the troops and no equipment was lost during the battle.

“It would be recalled that on the 6th of April 2020, combined troops of 403 Special Forces Brigade Baga and Niger Republic troops assisted by the Air Task Force, OPLD, decisively pounded some Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals at Kure village along Tumbun Rago and Tumbun Fulani general areas.

“This led to the death of one terrorist and the recovery of one AK 47 rifle, a gun truck, anti-aircraft and light machine guns among others.

“Members of the public are again requested to continue to cooperate and support the military and other security agencies with credible information in order to speed up the final defeat of terrorism/terrorists in Nigeria.”