Troops neutralise bandits, rescue kidnapped victims in three States

The 1 Division, Nigerian Army, said its troops had neutralised bandits , rescued captives , recovered arms and cleared bandits’ hideouts in Kaduna, Kano and Niger States.

The Division Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Lt-Col. Musa Yahaya, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Yahaya said this was in continuation of the ongoing clearance operation to rid the North Western part of the country of terrorism and banditry activities.

“Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Operation Whirl Punch have carried out a series of operations against all criminal elements in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.”

He explained that during these operations, troops have neutralised several bandits, rescued many captives and cleared and destroyed countless bandits’ hideouts and motorcycles.

“On July 11, troops successfully cleared bandits’ location at Sabon Birni, Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Damari and Saulawa villages all in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

” During the operation, troops neutralised two bandits and destroyed two motorcycles.

He said on July 12, troops of the Division in Kano state raided bandits’ hideout in Dogon Ruwa and Mayan Ruwa in Falgore forest and arrested four bandits.

“On the same day at Fatika in Kaduna state, troops had an intense firefight with the bandits/cattle rustlers and recovered 72 Cows, 29 Sheep and a motorcycle.

He added that on July 15, during clearance operation at Kuriga and Manini villages in Birnin Gwari council of Kaduna state, troops came in contact with bandits who had earlier abducted commuters and were taking them to the bushes so as to negotiate ransom.

Troops engaged the criminal elements and overpowered them, thereby forcing the bandits to abandon their captives and absconded into the thick forest in disarray with gunshot wounds.

”As a result, troops successfully rescued 19 abductees and escorted them to their destination at Udawa where they were reunited with their family members.”

Yahaya disclosed that on July 17, acting on credible intelligence, troops embarked on a fighting patrol to bandits’ hideouts in Doka, Chikun local government area of Kaduna .

” During the operation, troops recovered seven Dane guns, four Cutlasses and four leg chains. Troops destroyed the camp and proceeded to clear Maguzawa, Parker and Akote villages all in Chikun and Igabi councils of Kaduna .

Also, on July 22 -23, troops cleared bandits’ hideouts in kwanan Mutua in Birnin Gwari council and rescued three kidnapped victims.

“At Tasha Itche in Kachia council of Kaduna, troops cleared bandits’ hideouts, neutralised one bandit and rescued six kidnapped victims. All the rescued victims were reunited with their families.”

Yahaya said, determined to make life unbearable for the criminal elements, on July 27, the gallant troops proceeded to clear Kajuru- Gyengere-Tantatu and Kujeni in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna .

“During the clearance operation, troops neutralised two bandits, rescued two kidnapped victims, captured one motorcycle and two phones, ” he said.

He disclosed that on August 1 at Sabon Gida and Sarkin Pawa general area of Niger, during a clearance operation, troops had contact and a fierce exchange of fire with bandits forcing the criminals to run in disarray.

He said during the encounter, one bandit was neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds as evidenced in the blood stain on grasses and all footpaths in the bushes.

Yahaya said the General Officer Commanding(GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj. Gen. Bamidele Alabi has expressed satisfaction with the conduct and professional disposition of the troops throughout the clearance operation .

The GOC also commended their committed efforts which resulted in the latest success.

He charged the troops not to relent until all criminal enclaves in the Division Area of Responsibility were cleared.

He also appealed to all law abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses and avail the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely and credible intelligence.

“The GOC, 1 Division Nigerian Army is appealing to all paramedics to be on the lookout for persons with gunshot wounds and report to the Nigerian Army or other security agencies, ” Yahaya said