Troops neutralise bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna

The 1 Division Nigerian Army says its troops have killed a bandit and recovered one AK 47 rifle and magazine in Kaduna.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the Division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, confirmed this.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna, Yahaya said the troops, acting on credible intelligence, laid ambush on a bandits’ route on Kwant-Kabai-Kubusu Road on Wednesday.

He added that during the operation and the fire fight that ensued, one bandit was neutralised while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“One AK 47 rifle, one magazine, veterinary medicine and clothing where recovered,” he added.

Yahaya said that the General Officer Commanding the Division, Major General Valentine Okoro, commended the troops for their resilience and implored the locals to support security agencies with timely and credible intelligence.