Troops neutralise 15 terrorists, nab scores in decisive operations

In a series of coordinated operations across the country, troops of the Nigerian Army on Thursday neutralised more than 15 terrorists and recovered multiple weapons and ammunition.

A credible insider told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that troops continued to record significant successes against terrorists and criminal elements nationwide.

In the North East, the source said the troops conducted offensive operations targeting ISWAP/JAS enclaves in Tangalanga and Bula Marwa areas of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said the combined troops include those of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, 152 Task Force Battalion, Hybrid Forces, and Civilian JTF.

According to the source, troops engaged and neutralised three terrorists during firefights and destroyed enemy structures.

Recovered items, according to him, included six AK-47 rifle magazines, 90 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and a terrorist flag.

The source said: “Similarly, in Yobe, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade and Hybrid Forces successfully ambushed ISWAP/JAS terrorists in Ngalda, Manjim, and Wulle villages of Gujba Local Government Area.

“During the operation, six terrorists were neutralised, and troops recovered three motorcycles and three bicycles.

“In Kebbi State, troops of 223 Battalion conducted a fighting patrol to Yarkuka Village in Danko-Wasagu LGA following credible intelligence on terrorist activity.

“Troops made contact with the terrorists, neutralising several of them and recovering one AK-47 rifle.”

The source further revealed that troops of 1 Battalion in a related operation pursued fleeing terrorists who had earlier injured civilians and rustled livestock in Mera Village, Augie LGA of Kebbi State.

According to him, troops recovered 73 rams and 15 cows, which were returned to their rightful owners.

He added that troops of 12 Brigade and local vigilante forces also neutralised one kidnapper following a firefight in Igori village in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, adding that the remaining assailants escaped with injuries.

He said: “In Bauchi State, a notorious violent extremist kingpin, Gambo Sani, who was arrested by troops of 33 Artillery Brigade, attempted to disarm soldiers while being moved for further investigation.

“He was neutralised during the scuffle within the Lame Burra Forest in Toro LGA.

“Likewise, in Kaduna State, a criminal suspect previously arrested by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN deployed at FOB Sanga attempted to escape while leading troops to a terrorist’s hideout in Gwantu, Sanga Local Government Area.

“The suspect was neutraliaed in the process, and the body was handed over to the Nigeria Police for further action.”

The source also revealed that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was safely detonated by troops of 403 Amphibious Brigade along the Baga-Cross Kauwa route in Kukawa LGA of Borno State.

He added that two gun runners were apprehended in Wukari LGA of Taraba State with recovery of one AK-47 rifle, 16 rounds of ammunition, motorcycle, and mobile phone.

He said: “Furthermore, in Anambra, troops of 302 Artillery Regiment and 14 Field Engineer Regiment apprehended a suspected IPOB/ESN collaborator at Azia Junction in Ihiala Local Government Area.

“The suspect allegedly collected N1.5 million from a bereaved family on behalf of the criminals.

“These operations stress the Nigerian Army’s resolve and professionalism in combating terrorism and other security threats, maintaining dominance across multiple theatres, and ensuring the safety and security of the Nigerian populace.”

