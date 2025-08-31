Troops neutralise 12 terrorists, recover weapons in North East

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have eliminated 12 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a targeted offensive across parts of Borno and Yobe States between Friday and Saturday.

A credible source at Headquarters of the Nigerian Army disclosed this development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

The operation, conducted in conjunction with local security forces and supported by intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) from the Air Component, cleared terrorist enclaves in Tamsu Ngamdu, Dalakaleri, and Gaza.

The most significant engagement took place at Loskori Kura, where troops encountered insurgents in a heavy gun battle.

The source said: “Our gallant troops neutralised 12 ISWAP terrorists in the encounter.

“This operation reflects renewed vigour in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.”

Troops recovered eight AK-47 rifles, eight fully loaded magazines with 7.62mm ammunition, as well as assorted drugs and medical supplies used by the terrorists.

The source emphasised that the achievement highlighted the armed forces’ commitment to sustaining pressure on insurgents and restoring peace in the North East.

He said: “The military authorities commend the resilience and determination of the troops and urge the Theatre Command to maintain the offensive against all terrorist elements.”

