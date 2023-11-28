Troops nab two kidnappers, rescue two victims in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Garrison, Nigerian Army have captured two suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims in Taraba.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday during an anti-kidnapping patrol by troops in Jalingo, the state capital.

The spokesman of the Brigade, Lieutenant Ayodeji Abiodun, said this in a statement on Monday.

Abiodun said the troops, acting on credible information, raided the kidnappers hideout and captured the two suspects: Awwal Bobo, 32, and Sallau Abdul, 33.

The Brigade spokesman gave the names of the rescued victims as Fauziyya Yusuf and Abdulsalam Abubakar.

He added: “One of the rescued victims have since been reunited with his family while the other is currently been offered necessary medical attention and support to ensure her physical and emotional well-being before been handed over to her family.”

Also Read:

Abiodun said the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Frank Etim, has commended the timely response of the troops and charged them not to relent in ensuring peace and safety of law abiding citizens.

Etim enjoined the citizens to support security agencies with timely information to enhance prompt response to security issues.