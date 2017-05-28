LATEST NEWS:
06. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Segun AdebowaleJune 6, 20173min0

Related Articles

Crime

Insecurity: Gov. Bello presents vans to LG chairman, vigilante groups

Crime

Black people more likely to be murdered in Brazil – Study

Crime

2017 Hajj: Ilorin Airport maps out strategy to checkmate drugs traffickers

Crime

Third London attacker was Moroccan-Italian: Italy investigative source

Crime

Osinbajo wants financial institutions keeping illicit funds to face consequences

Crime

Fraudsters dupe ex-servicemen, others of N80,000 each with promise of re-absorption

Crime

How my husband died – Ibadan-based Lawyer accused of killing hubby

Crime

Troops nab pipeline vandals, rescue kidnap victims

2017-06-06-PHOTO-00001545.jpg
The arrest was disclosed by the Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman,during a press conference held on Tuesday at the Headquarters of Operation Delta Safe in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE have nabbed suspected vandals that detonated dynamites resulting to the breach of an International Oil Company facility located at TEBIDABA-OGBOINBIRI-BRASS pipeline in the outskirt of IMGBIBA Community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The arrest was disclosed by the Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman,during a press conference held on Tuesday at the Headquarters of Operation Delta Safe in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Suleiman stated: “Following the incident, troops acted on a tip off spotted suspected hideout at a fishing camp along ISONOGBENE where 3 suspects namely; Mr Ayebemi Dressman, Mr Inimotimi Abule and Mr Epemege Frank were arrested in connection with the vandalism at PEREMABIRI Community of Bayelsa State”

Rear Admiral Suleiman, who was represented by Colonel Danjuma Abdullahi, added that during a similar operation, troops deployed at BENESIDE location in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State also apprehended two suspects: Bibowa Anemi and Ngoriduwa Gomogo, alleged to have been responsible for sabotage and theft of wellhead 6 actuator device, an oil wellhead tool belonging to one of the International Oil Companies.

Their criminal action led to disruption of the operations in the oil company.

The wellhead is currently under repairs.

Suleiman revealed that in another development, troops deployed at Omuku Forest in Rivers State acting on a tip off swiftly responded and engaged some suspected armed kidnappers in a gun duel, leading to rescue of the kidnapped victim and death of two of the kidnappers.

The rescued victim is currently receiving treatment in a medical facility in Port Harcourt.

According to the commander: “Troops raided a suspected pirate’s hideout at Elema, Rivers State. Although, no arrest was made during the raid, several items were recovered. The items include; 23 rounds of 7.62mm Ball Special ammunition, one generating set and 40 Horse Power Suzuki speed boat engine amongst others.”

Suleiman used the opportunity to commend the general public and the press for all the support given to Operation DELTA SAFE in its effort to protect oil and gas infrastructure, deter and prevent militancy, sea robbery, crude oil theft and other forms of criminality within the joint operations area that could impact negatively on economic activity in Niger Delta region.

He appealed to members of the public to provide timely information to troops in order to get rid of notorious criminals from the region.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousEmirates showcases environment friendly aircraft cleaning technique

nextFAAN pensioners urge Senate to stop airports concession

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

55 persons stole N1.4t under Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan – Sagay

How traditional ruler ordered inspector to be buried alive

Buhari’s illness: No constitutional crisis in Nigeria – Presidency + contentious article

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.