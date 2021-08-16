Troops nab Governor’s aide as mastermind behind ‘unknown gunmen’ in South East

A criminal syndicate allegedly behind series of recent attacks on private citizens and security personnel in the South East has been busted.

One of the alleged masterminds of the terrorist group, PRNigeria gathered, is one Tochukwu Okeke alias Owo who was apprehended by troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu following a tip-off.

A military source who spoke under the condition of anonymity disclosed that Okeke was a Special Assistant to one of the governors in the South East.

The criminal syndicate, according to the source, is well-structured and armed with sophisticated weapons, which it uses in targeting security agencies including policemen, soldiers and civilians.

Before the arrest of some of their leaders and destruction of some of their camps recently, the group had attacked police and military facilities within Enugu including Adani Police Division, a military checkpoint along Adani- Omoh road, Ezeagu Police Division, military checkpoint along Orji River-Udi road, military checkpoint along Enugu Abakaliki Road and a host of others.

The criminal group which was described as “merciless and brutal” usually steals firearms from the security agents they attacked.

The source told PRNigeria that one of their camps was raided at Akpawfu-Amangwunze in Nkanu West Local Government Area where several arms, ammunition, cars and charms were recovered.

It was learnt that the arrested gang leader is still in the custody of the military in Enugu at the time of filing this report.