Troops nab eight kidnap suspects, rescue two victims

Troops of the 22 Armoured Brigade deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Patigi in Kwara State have nabbed eight suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims.

This was contained in a statement signed by Lieutenant Stephen Nwankwo, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, on Sunday.

Nwankwo said: “Acting on credible intelligence, troops launched a tactical operation on Saturday, targeting a hideout on the outskirts of Latandaji Village in Patigi Local Government Area.

“During the engagement, troops encountered mild resistance, but swiftly subdued the criminals with superior firepower.”

Nwankwo said that the operation led to the rescue of two kidnap victims, identified as Amos Moses and Philip Michael, while eight suspected kidnappers were arrested.

He, however, said that one Mohammed Mohammed sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire and had been taken to hospital for medical attention.

The brigade spokesman said that further operational exploits in the area led to the recovery of two motorcycles and two expended cartridge shells, believed to be used by the suspects.

“All arrested individuals are currently in military custody for preliminary investigation and will be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution,” Nwankwo said.

He said that the operation underscores the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to ensure safety of lives and property across the country.

He added: “We urge members of the public to continue providing actionable intelligence to security forces in order to dismantle criminal networks.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mission to safeguard communities and restore lasting peace in all regions of deployment.”

