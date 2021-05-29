Troops of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai have successfully raided another suspected Boko Haram logistics base and arrested two fuel suppliers in Gujba area of Yobe State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a statement said the raid was conducted on Saturday, following a sting operation.

Yerima said the gallant troops also recovered several items such as 11 Jerry cans loaded with petrol, six Jerry cans of diesel and nine empty Jerry cans hidden in different locations in Gujba.

He said the arrested suspects were currently in the custody of the troops for preliminary investigation, adding that they would be handed over to the relevant agencies for prosecution.

He said the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, had commended the troops for the feat.

According to him, Yahaya enjoined the troops to sustain the tempo and clear all suspected fortress and hideouts of the criminal elements.