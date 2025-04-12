Troops nab 49 suspected oil thieves, destroy 22 illegal refineries

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Delta Safe have in the last one week apprehended 49 perpetrators of oil theft and destroyed 22 illegal refining sites.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, revealed this to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He spoke in a weekly report of ongoing military operations by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Kangye said the troops had during the week foiled oil theft worth an estimated sum of N869.2m.

The breakdown, according to him, indicates 325,990 litres of stolen crude oil, 24,645 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 19,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and 1,600 litres of engine oil were recovered.

He said: “Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 86 crude oil cooking ovens, 181 dugout pits, 25 boats, a speedboat, 18 storage tanks, 316 drums and 22 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include generator set, jack, galvanised pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and 18 vehicles.”

Kangye said the military, in collaboration with other security agencies, had continued to demonstrate bravery, discipline, and professionalism in the face of evolving security threats.

He said the troops neutralised several insurgents, rescued hostages, apprehended suspects, and recovered arms and ammunition during the week.

He said: “Our operations have continued across various theatres of operations comprising the North East, North West, North Central South-South and other regions where criminals seek to disrupt peace and stability.

“Troops remain committed to their constitutional responsibility of safeguarding the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Nigeria, as well as ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

“Between April 3 and April 10, troops recovered huge quantities of assorted arms including various kinds of machine guns, RPG tubes, automatic weapons as well as locally fabricated guns and Improvised Explosive Devices.

“Additionally, a huge cache of assorted 7.62mm and 9mm ammunition, as well as live cartridges were also recovered.”

Post Views: 1