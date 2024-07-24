Troops nab 10 suspected kidnappers linked to terrorists in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke of the Nigerian Army have reportedly apprehended 10 suspected kidnappers in different operations across the three senatorial districts of Taraba State.

The Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Captain Oni Olubodunde, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the suspects are also linked to terrorist leaders.

He also noted that an AK-47 rifle and 33 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

“The operations, which were conducted with precision and professionalism, took place in the early hours of 22 July 2024 at Galeri and Kwondo Villages of Ardo-Kola and Bali Local Government Areas after a tip-off from a credible source.

“The swift and coordinated response of the 6 Brigade troops led to the successful arrest of two suspects, named Ali Ibrahim, aka Yellow, and Wetti Alhaji Ibrahim.

“Items recovered from the suspects include an AK-47 rifle and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“The suspects confessed to having worked with a known terrorist leader named Kadogo Fun, who operates around Bangalala and Kampani Zurak in Plateau State.

Also Read:

“Additionally, it was gathered that the kidnappers also act as mercenaries to other terrorist groups operating in Plateau, Adamawa, and Taraba States.

“In another operation, following incessant attacks and kidnapping activities within Southern Taraba State by terrorist groups dressed in military camouflage, the Brigade conducted weeks of covert intelligence-led operations to track down the gang, leading to the apprehension of eight suspects.

“They are Emmanuel Michael, aka Assay, Gabriel Samuel, aka Badoo, Fidelis Lumu Utuna, Edward Ochan, John Orhenbaga, Desmond Agbo, Thomas Ikyar, and Shafiu Shaibu, aka Odogwu.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the gang leader was part of Terwase Akwaza, aka Gana’s gang.

“Items recovered include 10 military camouflage uniforms, the sum of Sixty Thousand Naira (₦60,000), and 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition after a search was conducted at one of the arrested suspects’ houses.

“The suspects are currently in custody and will be handed over to relevant authorities for further investigations and possible prosecution,” he disclosed.

Post Views: 0