Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna deployed on operation Thunder Strike, killed two bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Kaduna.

Idimah said troops on Sunday foiled an attempt by bandits to carry out their kidnapping and raiding of innocent citizens living in the general area.

He said the troops, who were deployed around Olam Farm and Dutse, ambushed the bandits and neutralised two, while others escaped with gunshot wounds after a gun duel.

According to him, the GOC 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their vigilance and courage.

Yahaya urged them to remain proactive and decisive in dealing with the bandits and other criminals.

NAN.