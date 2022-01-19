Troops kill three terrorists, rescue eight citizens in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government says Nigerian troops engaged terrorists in Chikun, Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas in the state and killed three of the outlaws.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said eight kidnapped victims where rescued in the Chikun operation.

The Commissioner in the statement did not indicate when the incident occurred.

According to Aruwan, military authorities reported to the state government that troops engaged and repelled terrorists during operations in Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

The report said troops in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun LGA responded to sounds of gunfire and swiftly mobilised toward the target location in Ungwan Musa.

He said: “The troops fought their way through an ambush which they cleared aggressively as they approached the scene of the attack.

“An intense firefight followed at the targeted building.

“The troops’ superior firepower eventually prevailed over the terrorists who escaped through a back fence with gunshot wounds, as confirmed by bloodstains which lined their exit.

“The troops pursued the terrorists through their withdrawal route and in the process rescued eight people who had initially been taken hostage.

“One of the outlaws was killed by the troops during the operation.”

Aruwan said a similar attack at Unguwar Tasha in Birnin Yero in Igabi LGA was successfully foiled by security forces when terrorists tried to force their way into residential buildings in the area.

“One of the bandits was killed in this operation,” the commissioner said in the statement.

He added that a terrorists’ attack was foiled in Hayin Kanwa, Giwa LGA.

“One of the terrorists was similarly killed during the encounter,” he said.

Aruwan said that Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i thanked the troops for their gallantry during the operations.

He commended the troops for swiftly responding to the attacks and their relentless effort in beating back the outlaws, to rescue the innocent citizens.

He said: “The governor extended his prayers and warm regards to the eight rescued people and wished them all the best for the future.

:The Kaduna State Government urged residents to immediately report any individuals found seeking treatment for suspicious injuries by calling the Security Operations Room on the numbers 09034000060 and 08170189999.”