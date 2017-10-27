Troops kill three Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops had killed three Boko Haram insurgents conveying logistic into Sambisa Forest.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Director Army Public Relations, said this in a statement issued in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday.

Usman said that the troops ambushed a group of insurgents at Lumda village, few kilometres away from Maiduguri, while trying to cross into Sambisa Forest.

He said the troops killed three insurgents while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Usman added that the troops recovered five bicycles, mechanic kits, sacks and mosquito nets.

He said: “Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion of 22 Brigade deployed in Dikes on Operation LAFIYA DOLE in furtherance of the ongoing clearance operation at the early hours of Thursday, 26th October, 2017, successfully ambushed a group of Boko Haram terrorists.

“The terrorists were attempting to cross into Sambisa Forest through Lumda village, some few kilometres away from Maiduguri-Dikwa Road in Borno State.

“The troops sprung the ambush on the unsuspecting terrorist and neutralized three of them while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. They also recovered 5 bicycles, mechanic tools, sacks containing various items and some mosquito nets from the scene of the attack.”

Usman called on the people to remain vigilant and report suspicious movement of persons in their communities.