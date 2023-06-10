Troops kill terrorists in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity, in conjunction with Defence Headquarters Special Forces, have killed no fewer than six terrorists in Kaduna during a raid on their hideouts in the Giwa area of the state.

Also, several pieces of ammunition were recovered from the terrorists during the operation.

A statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, on Saturday said the terrorists were killed during a gun battle that ensued during the operation on Friday.

The statement read: “On June 9, 2023, troops of Operation Forest Sanity in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters Special Forces conducted a covert operation to bandit enclaves at Maidaro village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with terrorists.

“In an ensued fire fight, troops neutralised six terrorists and recovered five AK 47 rifles, 192 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm Special ammunition, 74 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm Special, nine AK 47 rifle magazines, three IEDs, three Baofeng radios, one PKM, three motorcycles, amongst other sundry items.”

He urged the citizens to give troops timely information on the activities of terrorists in their environment.

“The Military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorists and all criminal activities within their area,” the statement added.