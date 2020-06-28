The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji eliminated several bandits and rescued many kidnapped victims in continuation of aggressive clearance under Operation Accord in Katsina and Zamfara States.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops had on June 26 foiled an attack at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing six bandits, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said the troops also arrested suspected bandits’ informants and collaborators at Dunya village on June 27, following aggressive patrol and intelligence reports.

According to him, the suspects are currently being interrogated and profiled for further action.

Enenche said troops humiliated several bandits in a cordon and search operation at Mara Zamfarawa and Birchi Malamawa villages and recovered four motorcycles.

He said troops on clearance operation at Maidabino town arrested six bandits, recovered one fabricated AK47 rifle and 29 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition as well as cutlasses and charms.

According to him, troops engaged and killed two bandits during a shootout, following intelligence reports about bandits’ action at Kurubka forest on June 27.

He said three bandits were also neutralised following a raid on their hideouts at Rambadawa forest, few kilometres ahead of Kodamyo village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Zamfara State same day.

Enenche said: “Furthermore, troops successfully rescued two kidnapped victims following credible intelligence about a kidnap incident at Yar Galadima and Mashanyin Zaki villages in Dansadau by bandits on motorcycles on June 27.

“A Volkswagen Golf car with registration number MRR 47 XA was also recovered while troops further dominated the area as efforts to rescue other kidnapped victims have been intensified.”

In another development, troops embarked on clearance operation along bandits’ water point at the fringes of the mountain between Gummi and Tambuwal Local Government Areas of Sokoto State on the same date.

Enenche said: “The successful operation led to the neutralisation of one bandit and recovery of five cell phones, cutlasses, some quantities of Indian hemp and N6,000.00.

“The high command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulates the gallant troops for their dexterity and professionalism.

“The command encourages them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of armed bandits in the country.”