Trending
News

Troops kill seven bandits, apprehend others in Zamfara

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments
Twelve Soldiers U.S. Army Soldiers share tactics and training with a little over 200 Nigerian Army Soldiers from 26th Infantry Battalion in a remote military compound four hours north of the capital in Jaji. The seven- week training includes reacting to an IED, react to an ambush, securing an objective, operations planning, etc. The training's significance cannot be underestimated. These Nigerian Soldiers may eventually use these tactics when forward-deployed to fight against the violent terrorist organization, Boko Haram. Nigerian Advanced infantry training has significant implications outside of on-the-ground tactical maneuvers. This bilateral military-to-military training carries diplomatic weight showcasing the U.S.'s commitment to its African partners and Nigeria's commitment to countering violent extremist organizations.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Saturday neutralised seven terrorists, apprehended two others and destroyed several of their camps in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The Director, Defence Madia Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Danmadami said the troops achieved the feat during an encounter with the bandits at Birnin Tsaba, Tsanu, Lamba, Gabas, Gidan Kaso, and Dumburum Forest in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

He said the troops recovered seven motorcycles, two empty AK 47 magazines and one Baofeng radio.

According to him, following the arrest of a terrorist informant on April 21, troops conducted a follow-up operation and arrested another two terrorists at Shinkafi town in Shinkafi Local Government Area.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one motorcycle and three mobile phones.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities,” he said. 

Share.

Related Posts