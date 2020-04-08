Troops kill one, arrest three suspected sea robbers in Bayelsa — Army

Troops of Sector II Operation DELTA SAFE have arrested three sea robbers and killed one suspect in a gun battle in Bayelsa State.

Major General John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, disclosed this during a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the notorious sea robbery gang encountered by the troops on April 3 had been on the wanted list of the troops.

Enenche said: “After the fire fight, which was won, the troops were able to recover one of the bodies of the criminals.

“Three of the sea robbers who escaped with gunshot wounds were arrested on April 6 in Bilabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“The arrested sea robbers are undergoing treatment and would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution after preliminary investigation.”

Enenche enjoined the public to continue to come forward with credible information that would assist the military in the fight against criminals.

The Coordinator said the Nigerian component of the Multi National Joint Task Force with other members from the Lake Chad Basin Commission had been involved in clearance operation around the Lake Chad Basin.

According to him, this is the fall out of the recent aggressive and offensive action of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North East, specifically Operation LAFIYA DOLE Theatre.

He said the combined efforts of troops of the Land Component, Maritime Component and Air Component had resulted in the neutralisation of scores of Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP elements.

Enenche said the operation led to the decapitation of the various hideouts of the terrorists in the area of operation.

He said: “Troops of Special Response Area Pulka, 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison, 21 Special Armour Brigade, Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters jointly conducted a clearance operation around Zua general area in Borno.

“In the process of the robust clearance operation, several Boko Haram Terrorists/ ISWAP fighters were neutralised.”