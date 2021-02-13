Two notorious Commanders of the Boko Haram extremist group, Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib, have been eliminated at Banki Junction Road, around Pulka axis in Borno State.

Both Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib were among the top Commanders of the Shekau faction of Boko Haram, operating in Sambisa forest and its environs.

They have been on intelligence agencies’ watch-list for sometime.

PRNigeria gathered that the two slain commanders, alongside their bodyguards and fighters, were killed on Saturday by military troops in an ambush at their crossing point, between Vuria and Guja settlements.

This was part of a renewed and highly-intensified offensive operations by troops of Operation Tura Takai Bango, targeted at ending the activities of terrorists in the North East.

According to a military intelligence officer, troops recovered one GPMG, several AK-47 rifles, belt of ammunition containing heavy rounds of 7.62mm, motorcycles and mobile phone, after neutralising Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib, together with their fighters.

“Psychologically, the death of Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib has inflicted a big and unprecedented blow on the operations of the terrorists, while the achievements in its entirety has further boosted the overall fighting spirit and morale of troops in the ongoing operation Tura Takai Bango,” the military officer told PRNigeria in a phone interview.

He said they were eliminated by the troops of Sector 1 area of operation.

He said: “The team comprises of a compact ambush team from 121 Battalion and elements of 151 Battalion known as the ‘Gaddafi Squad.’”

The General Officer Commanding of 7 Division, Major General Abdul Khalifa, while addressing Army Commanders in the Theatre on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, charged them to intensify their aggressive clearance operation so as to clear Sambisa forest and its environs of remnants of the terrorists and their collaborators.