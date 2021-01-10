Troops of the newly launched Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO, a subsidiary Operation of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East, continue to obliterate elements of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals with uncommon ferocity.

Latest encounter with the marauding Boko Haram criminals occurred on January 9, 2021 at Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, where the gallant troops identified and encircled the Boko Haram criminals ambush site.

The troops, from HQ Sector 2, who were led by the Commander of Sector 2 and later reinforced by troops from 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni Gari and Special Forces Training School, Buni Yadi, tactically outmanoeuvred the criminals and engaged them with superior fire power resulting in high casualty on the terrorists.

In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 28 Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralised, while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

In the same vein, one Boko Haram Gun Truck was destroyed with its occupants, while another Gun Truck was captured from the fleeing criminals.

Other equipment captured from the criminals include two Anti Aircraft Guns, 13 AK 47 Rifles, four extra magazines and a vulcanising machine.

Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the supreme price, while one other soldier was wounded during the encounter.

Wounded soldier had been evacuated to a military medical facility and is responding positively to treatment, a statement by the Nigerian Army said on Sunday.

The statement, signed by Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, said the renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO was indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East.

Onyeuko added: “The troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO are highly commended for their dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

“They are also encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded.

:The entire populace of the North East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and determination to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.”