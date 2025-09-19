Troops intercept massive cache of terrorists’ logistics supplies

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have intercepted a massive cache of logistics supplies believed to be destined for terrorists in the North East.

The Media Information Officer of OPHK, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, revealed the development in a statement he issued on Friday.

He said the breakthrough was recorded on September 16 during snap checks along the Nguru-Gashua Road in Yobe State.

Uba said the troops, under Operation DESERT SANITY IV, intercepted a red 14-tyre trailer at about 7:40am, which was later moved to a secure location for inspection.

According to him, 700 bags of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer, 27 cartons of assorted drugs and nine cartons of saline solution were uncovered, concealed beneath bundles of fabrics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the military had said that fertilizer is a key material for improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Uba said the consignment, billed for onward movement to Niger Republic, was suspected to be part of a cross-border terrorist supply network.

He added that troops also intercepted another consignment in two Toyota Sharon vehicles and another trailer loaded with fabrics and solar panels.

According to him, intelligence indicated the items were intended for the production of uniforms and equipment for terrorists.

Uba said that all drivers, motor boys and recovered items are in custody, adding that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the identified consignees and consignors.

He said the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, commended the troops for their vigilance and assured the public of continued disruption of terrorist supply chains.

Abubakar also urged citizens to provide timely information to aid ongoing operations.

