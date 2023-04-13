Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition in Birnin Gwari

The Kaduna State Government, says Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted large quantities of ammunition in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the development was “another significant breakthrough” in the fight against terrorism in the state.

He said that the troops intercepted the ammunition being conveyed to bandits by a courier around Polewire village in Birnin Gwari LGA.

Aruwan said the troops followed up on credible intelligence around gunrunning activities and in the course of diligent checks, stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.

He explained that a search of the Toyota Corolla car revealed more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the vehicle.

“After a thorough search of the vehicle, the following precise quantities were recovered: 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition,139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition and five empty AK-47 magazines.”

He said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for further investigation.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai appreciated the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Maj.-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, for the notable breakthroughs being recorded in the fight against banditry

The governor also thanked the troops for their proactiveness, and urged them to intensify efforts toward dismantling gunrunning networks across the state and beyond