Troops intensify operations, rescue more kidnap victims in Kwara

Troops of 2 Division/Sector 3, Operation Fansan Yamma have recorded successes in the ongoing counter-banditry operations in Kwara State with the rescue of three more kidnap victims during coordinated operations within the Babanla Forest.

Captain Stephen Nwankwo, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, confirmed the operation in a statement..

Nwankwo said in the statement on Sunday: “Acting on credible intelligence, troops deployed at Patrol Base Babanla swiftly launched a rescue operation at a suspected bandit hideout, where they successfully freed Mrs. Oluwabusayo Taiwo (25) and her three-year-old son, Taiwo Irayomide.

“Both rescued victims who were abducted at Oke-Ode on 28 September 2025, are receiving first aid treatment at the Patrol Base sick bay and will be reunited with their family soon.

“In a separate encounter, troops on routine patrol along a notorious bandit route rescued Mr. Mohammadu Sani, popularly known as Mai Shayi, a 40-year-old tea vendor from Garkarima.

“The victim, found in a pool of blood after being abandoned by fleeing bandits, was given immediate medical attention.

“A Dane gun and cutlass were recovered from the scene.

“Commending the gallant troops for their professionalism and rapid response, the Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining peace across Kwara State and neighbouring areas.

“He assured that troops will sustain aggressive patrols and offensive operations until all criminal elements threatening public safety are neutralised.”