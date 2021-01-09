The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation “Whirl Stroke” rescued three kidnapped victims and killed one kidnapper in a daring rescue operation at Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche in a statement on Friday said the operation took place on Thursday following actionable and credible intelligence.

Enenche said the kidnapped victims were subsequently reunited with their respective families.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would not relent until all enemies of the country were neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.