The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Silent Heat III have impounded 1,637 bags of smuggled foreign rice in a large wooden boat along Utan Iyata Creek.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Saturday said the impounded bags of rice were snuggled from Cameroon.

Enenche disclosed that two suspects were arrested during the aggressive clearance operation against economic sabotage and other sundry crimes in the South South zone of the country.

According to him, gunboats of Forward Operating Base IBAKA, while on routine patrol along Utan Iyata Creek, intercepted and arrested a large wooden boat containing 50kg parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled in from the Republic of Cameroon.

He said: “A total of 1,637 bags of 50kg parboiled rice was recovered and two suspects were arrested.

“Currently the suspects are being profiled and would subsequently be handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service component of Operation SWÌFT RESPONSE South-South border drill along with the bags of rice for further action.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to remain resolute in the fight against economic sabotage in the country.”