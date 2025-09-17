Troops foil fresh attacks in Plateau, recover weapons, motorcycle

In an intensified operation to curb bandit activities in Plateau State, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 3 Division and the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP), have neutralized a suspected bandit and recovered arms and other items during recent raids.

A statement by Major Samson Zhakom, Media Information Officer of JTF OPEP, disclosed that the latest operation was carried out on Tuesday.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops launched an ambush along routes leading to the Odare Forest at Dutsen Zaki in Wase Local Government Area (LGA).

“The soldiers intercepted bandits travelling on motorcycles and engaged them in a brief firefight.

“One bandit was killed while others escaped into the dense forest with gunshot wounds.

“Troops recovered a motorcycle, two mobile phones, a machete, and charms abandoned by the fleeing assailants.

“All recovered items are now in military custody for further investigation and action,” he stated.

In a separate offensive, troops also acting on intelligence about bandit movements targeted key crossing points around Garga, Showaka, Yuli, and Kukawa villages spanning Wase and Kanam LGAs on Monday encountered the armed bandits.

Zhakom added, “Troops dealt decisively with them through superior firepower and professionalism, forcing the criminals to retreat in disarray.

During the sweep of the area, the troops recovered a G3 rifle, a G3 magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition. These weapons have also been secured as evidence.”

The army maintained the twin operations form part of its ongoing mission to deny bandits freedom of movement and to dismantle criminal networks threatening communities in the State.

Major Zhakom emphasized that the troops remain committed to ensuring that “bandits and criminal elements are completely neutralized and denied any freedom of operation.”

Operation Enduring Peace was launched to tackle violent crime, restore law and order, and protect civilians in Plateau and neighbouring States.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its resolve to sustain pressure on criminal elements until peace and security are fully restored across Plateau State’s troubled regions.

He urged residents to support the military by providing timely and accurate information about suspicious activities in their areas, assuring the public that every report will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

