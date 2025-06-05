Troops foil Boko Haram attacks on two communities in Borno, neutralize dozens, recover weapons

In coordinated air and ground operations, Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai have successfully repelled planned terrorist invasions in Buratai and Mallam Fatori, both located in Borno State, on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

The Nigerian Army confirmed that scores of terrorists affiliated with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram have been neutralised, with assorted arms and ammunition recovered following foiled assaults on military positions in Buratai (Biu Local Government Area) and Mallam Fatori (Abadam LGA).

Buratai is the hometown of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yusuf Tukur Buratai (Rtd).

The failed attack on Buratai occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 5 June 2025, when the terrorists attempted to deceitfully infiltrate troops’ location from all approaches.

The troops, however, swiftly engaged the terrorists with heavy gunfire while the Air Component provided close Air support to the gallant troops.

“Troops discovered several lifeless bodies of terrorists and recovered a large cache of assorted arms and ammunition,” the army revealed, adding that mop-up operations were ongoing in the area.

Captain Reuben Kuvangiya, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, disclosed this on Thursday.

“Similarly, the troops of Mallam Fatori also foiled another attack by the terrorists, who attempted to attack troops’ location from different fronts.

“The troops engaged the insurgents with superior firepower, causing the terrorists to flee in disarray, with support from ACC air platforms.

“The resilient forces pursued the retreating terrorists after hours of the gun duel, neutralizing scores of the insurgents while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary discoveries revealed several terrorists killed, with many AK-47 Rifles, General Purpose Machine Guns, Rocket Propelled Guns, and other terrorist equipment have been recovered.

“Exploitation of the general area is currently ongoing by the determined troops, with Air Component and Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command providing air support.

“The coordinated efforts, again underscores the determined efforts to jointly deny the terrorists freedom of action by Operation HADIN KAI”. Kuvangiya stated

