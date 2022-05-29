Subscribe
Troops foil attacks, kill fleeing Bandits-Terrorists in Niger, Kebbi

Twelve Soldiers U.S. Army Soldiers share tactics and training with a little over 200 Nigerian Army Soldiers from 26th Infantry Battalion in a remote military compound four hours north of the capital in Jaji. The seven- week training includes reacting to an IED, react to an ambush, securing an objective, operations planning, etc. The training's significance cannot be underestimated. These Nigerian Soldiers may eventually use these tactics when forward-deployed to fight against the violent terrorist organization, Boko Haram. Nigerian Advanced infantry training has significant implications outside of on-the-ground tactical maneuvers. This bilateral military-to-military training carries diplomatic weight showcasing the U.S.'s commitment to its African partners and Nigeria's commitment to countering violent extremist organizations.

Nigerian military troops have eliminated over 35 armed bandits in Dutsen Argida and Magaman Daji communities in Niger State.

The terrorists, who PRNigeria learnt emerged from Birnin Gwari forest in Kaduna State, had invaded two communities.

The two communities invaded were located in Rijau Local Government Area, via Kontagora town and Kwimo village.

However, soldiers from a military base in Warari, a densely-populated town in Rijau, were swiftly mobilised for a response operation, and succeeded in neutralising some of the bandits.

A military intelligence officer, who was involved in the operation, told PRNigeria that troops, with the support of armed vigilantes, engaged the bandit-terrorists, who invaded Dutsen Argida and Magaman Daji in a convoy of motorcycles.

He said: “The swift intervention of troops prevented the terrorists from attacking the villagers.

“We foiled their mission and killed over 25 of them.

“Troops also pursued some terrorists who fled and recover their motorcycles.”

Meanwhile, no fewer than 10 bandit-terrorists also met their waterloo in the hands of Nigerian Army troops in Zuru, Kebbi State on Saturday.

The terrorists killed in Zuru, according to reliable intelligence operatives, were those fleeing the onslaught of troops in Dutsen Argida and Magaman Daji communities of Niger State into Kebbi State.

One of the operatives disclosed: “They had escaped from Niger State via Kontagora and Ibeto town, using their motorcycles.

“But luck ran out of them when a battalion of troops, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted their movements and engaged them in a heavy gun battle.

“Over a dozen of them were killed, while the rest fled with gunshot injuries.”

