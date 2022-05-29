Troops foil attacks, kill fleeing Bandits-Terrorists in Niger, Kebbi

Nigerian military troops have eliminated over 35 armed bandits in Dutsen Argida and Magaman Daji communities in Niger State.

The terrorists, who PRNigeria learnt emerged from Birnin Gwari forest in Kaduna State, had invaded two communities.

The two communities invaded were located in Rijau Local Government Area, via Kontagora town and Kwimo village.

However, soldiers from a military base in Warari, a densely-populated town in Rijau, were swiftly mobilised for a response operation, and succeeded in neutralising some of the bandits.

A military intelligence officer, who was involved in the operation, told PRNigeria that troops, with the support of armed vigilantes, engaged the bandit-terrorists, who invaded Dutsen Argida and Magaman Daji in a convoy of motorcycles.

He said: “The swift intervention of troops prevented the terrorists from attacking the villagers.

“We foiled their mission and killed over 25 of them.

“Troops also pursued some terrorists who fled and recover their motorcycles.”

Meanwhile, no fewer than 10 bandit-terrorists also met their waterloo in the hands of Nigerian Army troops in Zuru, Kebbi State on Saturday.

The terrorists killed in Zuru, according to reliable intelligence operatives, were those fleeing the onslaught of troops in Dutsen Argida and Magaman Daji communities of Niger State into Kebbi State.

One of the operatives disclosed: “They had escaped from Niger State via Kontagora and Ibeto town, using their motorcycles.

“But luck ran out of them when a battalion of troops, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted their movements and engaged them in a heavy gun battle.

“Over a dozen of them were killed, while the rest fled with gunshot injuries.”

PRNigeria.