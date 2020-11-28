Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have foiled another attempted abduction of travellers on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The abductors made the attempt on Friday night.

Confirming the development same night, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the bandits attempted to operate at the Kasarami axis of the road in Chikun Local Government Area at about 7:38pm.

Aruwan said the troops, who were on aggressive patrols in the general area, engaged the bandits in a gun battle, which led to their fleeing into the bush, with some sustaining bullet wounds.

Aruwan apologised to motorists and other road users who suffered delays as a result of the security response, adding that the inconveniences were an unintended consequence of efforts to protect lives and property.