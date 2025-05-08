Troops eliminate wanted terrorist, Onowu, arrest gunrunner Buhari Umar – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has revealed that troops of the Nigerian military have eliminated some key wanted terrorists, including one Nkwachi Eze, otherwise known as ‘Onowu’ in the month of April.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday.

Kangye said Eze had been responsible for coordinating a series of attacks and kidnapping across the South East and had been on the wanted list of the military.

He added that 430 perpetrators of oil theft, terrorists and other criminal elements were also apprehended during the month.

According to him, troops rescued 173 kidnapped hostages, while over 204 terrorists and members of their families surrendered to own troops.

He said, “we have also taken into custody, one Buhari Umar, a wanted suspected gunrunner who also doubles as leader of a kidnapping syndicate terrorising Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau and Kaduna states.

“Furthermore, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke successfully arrested a five-man kidnapping syndicate in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“They include Hassan Mohammed, Saleh Sani, Idi Yusuf, Adamu Danmai and Hassan Bello.

“Additionally, troops recovered a large quantity of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“Also, some cache of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were recovered.”

In the North East, Kangye said, troops of Operation Hadin Κai, had between May 1 and May 4, apprehended 29 terrorists’ logistics suppliers in well-coordinated operations in Borno and Yobe states.

He said the suspects confessed during investigation, to have received monies from terrorists to purchase items such as inverter batteries, battery acid, PMS, beverages and food stuff for them.

According to him, troops recovered vehicles, motorcycles and the sum of N739,000 from the suspects.

In the North West, he added, troops of Operation Fasan Yamma, neutralised some terrorists and rescued nine kidnapped victims during fighting patrols in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states.

Also Read

He explained that troops had on April 30, intercepted a truck driver conveying three motorcycles and the sum of N3.3 million concealed between bags of fruits and onions in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara.

In the North Central, he said, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised an extremist and arrested 17 suspected violent extremists in parts of Plateau and Kaduna states.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria is focused and committed to ensuring national security and welfare of its personnel as troops continue to put in efforts to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and protect citizens from all threats.

He noted that “as part of our mandate, we have launched several key operations aimed at combating insurgency, terrorism and other forms of criminal activities that threaten our communities.

“These operations are strategically designed and executed to ensure the safety of our people and restoration of peace in affected regions.

“Accordingly, I am pleased to report significant progress in our operations, which include neutralisation of key insurgent leaders, destruction of several terrorists’ camps, as well as rescue of kidnapped victims and rehabilitation of civilians affected by conflict.”

Post Views: 14