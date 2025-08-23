Close Menu
Crime

Troops eliminate two Boko Haram commanders, seven others in Borno

Twelve Soldiers U.S. Army Soldiers share tactics and training with a little over 200 Nigerian Army Soldiers from 26th Infantry Battalion in a remote military compound four hours north of the capital in Jaji. The seven- week training includes reacting to an IED, react to an ambush, securing an objective, operations planning, etc. The training's significance cannot be underestimated. These Nigerian Soldiers may eventually use these tactics when forward-deployed to fight against the violent terrorist organization, Boko Haram. Nigerian Advanced infantry training has significant implications outside of on-the-ground tactical maneuvers. This bilateral military-to-military training carries diplomatic weight showcasing the U.S.'s commitment to its African partners and Nigeria's commitment to countering violent extremist organizations.

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in collaboration with the Air Component have eliminated nine Boko Haram terrorists, including two top commanders, in Borno State.

A credible source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the feat was recorded in separate operations that foiled terrorists’ attacks on Bita and Wulgo.

This was between August 21 and 22, 2025.

According to the military source, those killed included the commanders identified as Abu Nazir, Munzir of Juye; and Abu Fatima, Munzir of Koloram.

The source said: “They were neutralised during a fierce gun duel at Wulgo axis.

“Troops also recovered AK-47 rifles, a cache of ammunition, and six motorcycles belonging to the insurgents.”

The military high command lauded the troops for the operational success and urged them to sustain the momentum in the ongoing counter-insurgency campaign despite daunting challenges.

