Troops eliminate top terror commanders, rescue 134 victims in July — DHQ

The Nigerian military says troops recorded major breakthroughs in July, killing several high-profile terror commanders, rescuing 134 kidnap victims, and foiling oil theft worth N1.3 billion across various theatres of operations.

The Director ofDefence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, made this known in an update on military operations on Friday in Abuja.

Kangye said the successes underscored the military’s resolve to dismantle criminal networks and restore peace nationwide.

He said troops eliminated five notorious terror leaders: Yellow Danbokolo, Amir Dunkei, Kachalla Nagomma, Gurmu, and Ali Yar Daribiyar, during intensified offensives in the North East and North West regions.

He said: “In total, 578 suspected terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements were arrested, while 134 kidnapped victims were rescued and reunited with their families.”

Kangye also revealed that a wanted terrorists’ commander, Ibn Ali, alongside 151 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops during clearance operations in the North East.

He added that troops had in a sting operation apprehended a number of high-profile suspects, including gunrunners, kidnappers, cultists, and extremist figures.

According to him, they include Yakubu Jubril, Abubakar Yahaya, Isiya Sani, Haruna Abdullahi, Ali Abba, Mallam Aminu Idris, Mohammed Hamisu (aka Mamiyo or Officer Mohammed), Shuaibu Bulama, Isah Abdullahi, and Abdullahi Mohammed.

“Also arrested were suspected cult kingpin Prince Justin Ishimiri and an extremist cell leader, Liamdoo Douglas Adekpe (aka Bajor),” he said.

On the economic front, Kangye said that troops under Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft and sabotage activities amounting to over N1.31 billion in the Niger Delta.

Also Read

He added that the troops recovered 974,976 litres of stolen crude oil; 269,257 litres of illegally refined diesel (AGO); 1,759 litres of dual-purpose kerosene (DPK) and 3,447 litres of petrol (PMS).

He added: “Troops also discovered and destroyed 126 cooking ovens, 107 dugout pits, 73 illegal refining sites, 39 boats, 83 storage tanks, 88 drums, and 35 vehicles used in crude oil theft.

“A total of 285 suspects were arrested, with large quantities of arms, ammunition, and explosives recovered.”

Kangye said the armed forces, under the strategic guidance of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, remained committed to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty in line with the rules of engagement and respect for human rights.

According to him, the military is executing intelligence-led operations, grounded in professionalism and patriotism.

“The tide is turning against the enemies of the state, and we will sustain the momentum,” he said.

Post Views: 1