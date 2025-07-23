Troops eliminate top Boko Haram commander, dozens of terrorists in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated a top Boko Haram commander, Ibn Khalid, and scores of other terrorists in a series of successful operations across remote communities in Borno State.

Conducted under the leadership of the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, the operation also led to the recovery of a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and logistics equipment belonging to the terrorists.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Captain Reuben Kovangiya, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command.

According to the statement, troops deployed in Monguno repelled an attempted terrorist infiltration and, during pursuit operations, discovered blood trails along the withdrawal routes of the fleeing insurgents.

Items recovered included a large quantity of 7.62mm special ammunition, one PKT belt, an AK-47 rifle magazine, a Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb, and other military gear.

In a separate encounter at Bitta, in Gwoza Local Government Area, troops again repelled an infiltration attempt.

The insurgents were met with superior firepower, leading to the death of several fighters, including Ibn Khalid, a senior Quiad commander, and the group’s cameraman.

Troops recovered more weapons, AK-47 magazines, and a camcorder from the scene.

The statement further disclosed that in various subsidiary operations within the same period, at least 17 terrorists were neutralized in offensives stretching from Sambisa Forest to Madagali and Kaga local government areas.

Several motorcycles and logistics items were also seized.

Reacting to the development, the military high command commended the troops for their gallantry and resilience, urging them to sustain the momentum in the ongoing fight against insurgency in the Northeast.

