Troops eliminate three kidnappers, recover arms in Edo

The Nigerian Army says its troops of 4 Brigade have eliminated three kidnappers believed to be part of the notorious kidnap and robbery gang terrorising motorists along Auchi-Benin Road in Edo State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Nwachukwu said the kidnappers met their waterloo while carrying out their nefarious operation along the axis.

He said the kidnapers ran out of luck as the vigilant troops swooped on them, engaging them in a gun duel that led to the elimination of three members of the gang, while others fled in different directions.

Nwachukwu said the gallant troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one pump action shotgun and other dangerous weapons.

He said efforts were ongoing to track the fleeing criminals and free that corridor from all forms of violent crime.

He said: “The Nigerian Army wishes to enjoin the general public, particularly the good people of Edo to continue to expose criminal elements in their localities to law enforcement agencies.

“They are also urged to go about their normal activities as efforts are in place to ensure seamless security.”