The Nigerian troops on the evening of Monday, 22 March, ambushed and killed scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP elements who were reportedly on looting spree at Magumeri axis of Borno State.

This is coming as troops from another sector burst Boko Haram elements who were collecting taxes and levies from villagers and herdsmen in Geidam area of Yobe State.

Sources told PRNigeria that following a tip-off, troops led by Lt Col Ibrahim Bunu, sighted scores of terrorists around 5pm on about 10 motorcycles heading towards Ngowala ward in Magumeri Local Government Area, laid ambush and eliminated them.

The troops who were accompanied by civilian joint task force members, captured sophisticated weapons from the neutralized terrorists including AK 47 rifles, Barreta assault rifles, hand grenade and Bandolier.

Also recovered from them include 5.56mm ammo, MCs Burnt ammo, mobile phones, food items and provisions they extorted from residents.

Meanwhile, some suspected terrorists who were collecting taxes and levies from villagers and herdsmen in Geidam, Yobe State fled on sighting advancing troops.

The terrorists had been extorting residents and herdsmen at Abari, Dawayya, Gonisaleri and Tattukuttu Villages in Geidam Local Government Area.

A villager told PRNigeria that terrorists collected one cow for every 40 cows as tax and issued receipt to the hapless herdsmen, showing the number of cattle collected so far and the next collection date.

The villager who was full of praises to the troops for coming to their rescue hoped that with their arrival, the terrorists will give them a breather.

The troops have dominated some of the general area and they are also in hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.